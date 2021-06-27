Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.85% of Virtu Financial worth $50,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

