Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 13,993 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $53,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Shares of CTAS opened at $378.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.64. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

