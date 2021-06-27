Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 46,818 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,818 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FactSet Research Systems worth $47,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock opened at $332.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $294.17.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.