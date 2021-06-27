New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Yext worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Yext by 233.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth $1,419,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,136,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,273,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,691 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

