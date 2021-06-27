New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.22 Million Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affimed were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after buying an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Affimed by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Affimed by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of AFMD opened at $8.24 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $809.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

