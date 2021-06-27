New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 642,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veritex by 51.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 86,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 279.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

