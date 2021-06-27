New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 18,767 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

