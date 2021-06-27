New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 106,865 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 204,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

