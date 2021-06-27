New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,300 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

