New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $235,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

