New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,700 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,337,000 after purchasing an additional 423,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 384,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

AHH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

