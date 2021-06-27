NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 525.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of NICE worth $55,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $243.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $182.74 and a one year high of $288.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

