NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $214.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.