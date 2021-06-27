Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nokia stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 254,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155,328 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 93.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 80,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

