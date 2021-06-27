Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NSR opened at C$8.85 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.25 million and a PE ratio of 21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

