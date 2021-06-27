Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NSRXD. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRXD opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.