Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.73. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

