Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12,576 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,312.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.42. 3,000,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

