Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,920,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

