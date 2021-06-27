Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,737,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 94,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. 188,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,630. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.