Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 93,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,036. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.