Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.42

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 5290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.