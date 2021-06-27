Northern Trust Corp Buys 48,083 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,410,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $61,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nuance Communications by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after buying an additional 970,314 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,517,000.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NUAN opened at $54.52 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,727.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

