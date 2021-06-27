Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Rexnord worth $63,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rexnord by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 109,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rexnord by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rexnord by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rexnord by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

