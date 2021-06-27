Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $67,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

