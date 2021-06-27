Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $65,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,463,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 34,177 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after buying an additional 78,996 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.78. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

