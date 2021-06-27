Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Polaris worth $66,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

