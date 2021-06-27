Northern Trust Corp Sells 179,235 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $63,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

NYSE ADC opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

