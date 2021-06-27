Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.41. 511,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.05. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$32.46 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPI. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.80.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.