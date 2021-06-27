nOS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00113672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00161457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,160.94 or 0.99872910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002872 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

