NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,188 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,454 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

