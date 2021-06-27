NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after acquiring an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

