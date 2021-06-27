Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.57.

NUAN opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,727.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.51.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

