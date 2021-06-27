Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,392 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 367,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

