Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 898,702 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 1.66% of Merit Medical Systems worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.45. 1,509,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

