Nuance Investments LLC Has $214.79 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for 4.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Everest Re Group worth $214,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,991,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,098. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.87.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.