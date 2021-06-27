Nuance Investments LLC Has $27.31 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 82.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,448 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.18. 423,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.41. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

