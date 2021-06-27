Nuance Investments LLC Sells 1,251,842 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,251,842 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $122,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 376,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 1,674,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,905. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

