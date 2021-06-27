Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $91,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

