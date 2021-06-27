Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 14.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NXQ opened at $16.60 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

