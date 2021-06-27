O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,517 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,590 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $396.05 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.23 and a 12 month high of $409.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

