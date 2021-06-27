O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $462.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.15 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

