O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $232.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.29. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

