Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) & Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Head to Head Review

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alberton Acquisition and Obayashi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Obayashi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53% Obayashi 5.59% 10.29% 4.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Obayashi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Obayashi $16.67 billion 0.35 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Obayashi beats Alberton Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways. It is also involved in the development and leasing of real estate properties in various locations, primarily in metropolitan areas, as well as property management activities; solar, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, and wind power generation business; and PPP and agriculture business. In addition, the company sells materials and equipment for construction; develops and sells computer software; sells and leases electronic equipment; offers finance-related services; and operates golf clubs. Further, it engages in the provision of urban development, contracted engineering, management, consultancy services, etc.; and is involved in the M&E design and construction activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

