Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

