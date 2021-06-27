Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks and dividends . It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. Notably, LTL tons per day increased 28.3% year over year in May, owing to the 32.6% rise in LTL shipments per day. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, the company’s steep operating costs are concerning and may limit its bottom-line growth.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $161.62 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,473,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

