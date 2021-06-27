One Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,181 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,975,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,288,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

