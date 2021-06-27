One Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,122 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 304,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 88,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,273,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $134.92. 24,504,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

