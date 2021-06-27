One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,894 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,550 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$54.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

