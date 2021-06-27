One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 2.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.06. 346,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,253. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.